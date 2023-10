Roselle Man Faces Additional Charges In Murder Of Sister-In-Law, Niece: Prosecutors

In addition to two counts of first degree murder, Every Morrison has also been charged with multiple weapons offenses, credit card theft, receiving stolen property and hindering prosecution in the deaths of Keisha Morrison, his 45-year-old sister-in-law and Kelsey Morrison, his 9-year-old niece, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

On April 18, Roselle Police Officers were called to a home on the 200 block of West 7th Ave on a report of two missing people, Daniel said. A search of the home uncovered the bodies, Daniel said.

Police discovered Keisha's vehicle had been taken and tracked the vehicle to Maryland where they located Everoy, and arrested him for being in possession of a stolen car last month.

An investigation led by police in New Jersey and Maryland identified Everoy as the man behind the murders, Daniel said. Everoy had been living in the victim's basement at the time of the homicides, Daniel said.

Everoy is currently being housed in the Essex County Jail pending trial, Daniel said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.