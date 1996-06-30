Summit Man Found Guilty In Knifepoint Gas Station Robbery

A Union County jury on Tuesday returned a guilty verdict against a Summit man charged with armed robbery after threatening a gas station attendant at knifepoint in 2018.

The jury deliberated for less than a day before convicting 47-year-old Patrick Vermilyea of first-degree armed robbery, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree theft of movable property, acting Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Summit Police Chief Andrew Bartolotti said.

The verdict came after three days of trial testimony before Union County Superior Court Judge Lisa Miralles Walsh and was tried by Assistant Prosecutors Estrella Lopez and Frank L. Valdinoto.

Armed with a knife, Vermilyea threatened an employee before going into the Shell station on River Road early June 5, 2018, authorities said.

Once in the booth, Vermilyea stole money and cigarettes, then fled the scene. He was later stopped in his car by members of the Millburn Police Department on Interstate 78 and taken into custody.

“This guilty verdict is the culmination of dedicated, hard work by prosecutors and investigators to successfully bring Union County’s first criminal case to trial following the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ruotolo.

The investigation was led by the Summit Police Department and assisted by members of the Millburn Police Department.

Sentencing in this case is scheduled to take place on Sept. 23, when, due to the defendant’s previous armed robbery convictions, he faces a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

