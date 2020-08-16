Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Breaking News: Younger Brother Of President Trump Dies
DV Pilot Police & Fire

State Police: Driver Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt In Deadly Garden State Parkway Crash

Cecilia Levine
Brian DeMeo
Brian DeMeo Photo Credit: Brian DeMeo Facebook

A 49-year-old man was killed when his SUV struck the back of another car, several trees then overturned into a reservoir overnight on the Garden State Parkway killing him, authorities said.

Brian DeMeo, of North Caldwell, was not wearing a seatbelt and was heading northbound in a Nissan Pathfinder when he hit the back of a Nissan Rogue and veered off the road to the right near milepost 135.6 in Clark around 1:10 a.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

DeMeo's car slammed through the guard rail and a metal chain link fence, struck several trees and overturned into the Middlesex River, Goez said.

DeMeo was ejected from his SUV, while the driver and passenger in the Nissan Rogue suffered minor injuries, Goez said.

Two right lanes of the northbound side of the highway were closed for two hours for investigation.

