Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: CDC Tells Customs Agents To Destroy Mysterious ‘Bushmeat’ Seized At Newark Airport
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Shaquin Ingram, 22, Found Beaten To Death In Union County Apartment

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Shaquin Ingram Photo Credit: Shaquin Ingram Facebook
Shaquin Ingram Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

A 22-year-old woman was found beaten to death in her Elizabeth apartment, authorities said.

Shaquin Ingram was found by police performing a welfare check having sustained serious injuries in an apartment on the 10 block of Jacques Street around 1 a.m., Jan. 5, Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Elizabeth Police Department Chief Giacomo Sacca and Director Earl Graves said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ingram's Facebook page says she is a former resident of Newark and Linden.

This investigation is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Elizabeth Police Department and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter or Ingram’s activities or personal interactions over the past month is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Lt. Jose Vendas at 908-358-3048 or Detective Charles Clement at 908-577-6489. 

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.