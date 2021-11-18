Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Prosecutor: Ex-Con Busted With 'Ghost Gun,' Drugs, More In Bergen SWAT Raid
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Roselle Park Crossing Guards, Police Officer Assaulted By Elizabeth Boy: Authorities

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Roselle Park police
Roselle Park police Photo Credit: Roselle Park PD

A 17-year-old Elizabeth boy was arrested for assaulting a pair of Roselle Park crossing guards and a police officer, authorities said.

One guard was found with a gash on his head and a second reported being pushed to the ground from behind on Chestnut Street around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, Borough Police Chief Daniel J. McAffery said.

A description of the suspect's clothing traced police to a 17-year-old in the area, who was found on Filbert Street.

The teen then assaulted the officer who found him, Cpl. James Kompany, police said.

While at headquarters, the juvenile was charged with one count of aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, and two counts of simple assault.

The boy was released to the custody of a grandparent, and is pending a future Union County Family Court date.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.