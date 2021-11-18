Roselle Park Crossing Guards, Police Officer Assaulted By Elizabeth Boy: Authorities

A 17-year-old Elizabeth boy was arrested for assaulting a pair of Roselle Park crossing guards and a police officer, authorities said.

One guard was found with a gash on his head and a second reported being pushed to the ground from behind on Chestnut Street around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, Borough Police Chief Daniel J. McAffery said.

A description of the suspect's clothing traced police to a 17-year-old in the area, who was found on Filbert Street.

The teen then assaulted the officer who found him, Cpl. James Kompany, police said.

While at headquarters, the juvenile was charged with one count of aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, and two counts of simple assault.

The boy was released to the custody of a grandparent, and is pending a future Union County Family Court date.

