Raid Of North Jersey Woman's Home Yields Over $100K In Bogus Luxury Items, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Regina Gouveia
Regina Gouveia Photo Credit: Hillside PD

A Union County woman was arrested Wednesday for selling counterfeit merchandise from a Hillside home, authorities said.

Regina Gouveia, 45, has been under investigation since April, when police received complaints from residents in the Boston Avenue area, Det. Sgt. Natalie Ogonowski said.

In October, Hillside detectives were able to gather enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for the home.

They seized over $100,000 in luxury trademark counterfeit handbags, hats, jewelry, and other items during the search, Ogonowski said.

Gouveia is charged with second-degree Trademark Counterfeiting.

She was processed and released on her own recognizance with a Superior Court appearance date.

“The Hillside Police Department is working to ensure the quality of life in our community is the best it can be," Hillside police chief Vincent Ricciardi said.

"This includes ensuring all illegal activity in all its forms is addressed vigorously. I commend our detectives’ hard work and professionalism on this case.”

