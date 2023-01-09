Rahway Driver Dead In Elizabeth Crash

One person died in a crash at an Elizabeth intersection over the weekend, authorities said.

A Pennsylvania man was in a Jeep Gladiator at the intersection of Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue, when the light turned green and he drove east around 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.

As he continued, the driver struck a northbound Honda driven by a Rahway man, who died at the scene. The Honda passenger was taken to University Hospital in Newark in critical condition.

The driver of Gladiator was at Trinitas in unknown condition. All involved have been identified but no notifications have been made.

