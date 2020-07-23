Prosecutor's Office Taking Over 2nd Union County Police Department Amid Misconduct Allegations

The Union County Prosecutor's Office (UCPO) will be assuming control of the Clark Police Department over misconduct allegations effective immediately, authorities announced Thursday.

An investigation into allegations of misconduct involving the police department's leadership will be helmed by the UCPO and assisted by the State Attorney General's Office, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said.

Grewal and Ruotolo did not detail the allegations.

This marks the second Union County police department controlled by the UCPO. The Fanwood Police Chief stepped down earlier this month amid accusations that he made racist and sexist comments toward county and state officials -- prompting the UCPO to take over temporarily.

“The residents of Clark Township deserve police leaders that meet the highest standards of the profession," Ruotolo and Grewal said in a joint statement.

"We will conduct a full inquiry into credible allegations of misconduct, and at the same time we will continue to work with our local partners to build greater trust between Clark’s law enforcement officers and the community they serve.”

UCPO Captain Harvey Barnwell will serve as Officer-in-Charge of the township’s police department, and will be assisted by UCPO Lieutenant Cassie Kim, who will assume responsibility for the department’s internal affairs unit. UCPO Sergeant Andrew Dellaquilla will provide support on a temporary basis.

Ruotolo will assume control of the police department’s law enforcement’s functions through a process known as "supersession," which permits the prosecutor -- as the county’s chief law enforcement officer -- to supervise the law enforcement responsibilities of local police departments within the county.

Upon completion of the investigation, Ruotolo will release a public report of the UCPO’s findings.

Residents who believe they have information relevant to the investigation are encouraged to contact Lieutenant Brian O’Malley of the UCPO Professional Standards Unit at (908) 220-4323 or bomalley@ucnj.org or Detective Dennis Donovan of the UCPO Special Prosecutions Unit at (732) 232-2049 or ddonovan@ucnj.org.

