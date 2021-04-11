Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Prosecutor: Union Man, 33, Nabbed Moments After Trying To Abduct Female Pedestrian, 19

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Shervon James
Shervon James Photo Credit: Union County Jail

A 33-year-old Union Township man was in custody after trying to kidnap a 19-year-old female pedestrian over the weekend in Summit, authorities said.

The woman was walking on Fernwood Road near Whittredge Road and she was approached by an individual -- later identified as Shervon James -- driving a white four-door sedan around 4 p.m. Saturday, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Summit Police Chief Andrew Bartolotti said.

“An immediate and thorough response by police officers and detectives ensured the swift apprehension of the suspect,” Bartolotti said. 

“Evidence indicates that this was an isolated incident, and there was no danger to other members of the community.”

James was kept under surveillance until arrest warrants were issued, and he was taken into custody without incident, after which he was transported to the Union County Jail, authorities said.

James, of the Vauxhall section of Union Township, was charged with first-degree kidnapping.

A first appearance and detention hearing is set to take place in Union County Superior Court. 

Authorities are now asking property owners on Fernwood Road between Whittredge Road and Hillcrest Avenue, and on Woodmere Drive between Hillcrest and Summit avenues, to check their home security systems for video surveillance footage recorded on Saturday, April 10 between 3:45 and 4:10 p.m., showing the aforementioned white sedan, which also had black rims. 

Please contact detectives at 908-277-9400 (press option one, then option six, for the Detective Bureau) with any recorded footage.

