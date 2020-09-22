Prosecutor: Linden Man Sets Items Ablaze, Throws Knives, Bricks At Police During SWAT Standoff

A Linden man stabbed a woman, set several household items on fire, fired a nail gun at police and more during a SWAT standoff over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

John P. Mooney refused to surrender to police responding to his Furber Avenue home around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found a woman with minor stab wounds, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said.

During a standoff that ensued with police, 36-year-old Mooney punched out a front window of his home, set several household items on fire, threw knives and bricks at officers and then fired a nail gun at police, Ruotolo said.

Two officers sustained minor injuries and an SUV in Mooney's driveway was heavily damaged as a result of his outburst, authorities said.

Members of the Union County Arson Investigation Unit, the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and the Union County Emergency Response Team (UCERT) SWAT Unit – including UCERT/SWAT Commander and Union County Undersheriff Dennis Burke, UCERT/SWAT Chiefs’ Liaison and Berkeley Heights Police Chief John DiPasquale, and Ruotolo all responded to the scene.

Mooney was taken into custody around 8:15 p.m. and taken to a local medical facility for treatment and evaluation.

Mooney will remain in custody pending a first appearance and detention hearing in Superior Court.

