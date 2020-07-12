Police: Woman Lying Face Down In Road Was Struck, Killed By SUV In Union County

An 81-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV in Union County, authorities said.

Catherine Flint was crossing southbound on Walnut Street when she was struck by a 61-year-old Fold Explorer driver from Westfield around 6:15 p.m., Dec. 2, Garwood police said.

First responders found Flint lying face down in the street near the intersection of Second Avenue, authorities said.

Garwood First Aid and a paramedic unit arrived, and Flint was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The driver of the SUV that struck Flint was in the process of dialing 911 when police arrived. She remained on scene and was cooperating fully with the investigation, police said.

The preliminary investigation suggests that neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors, Garwood police said.

Anyone that has information that can further this investigation are encouraged to contact Detective Captain Douglas Stoffer at 908-789-2212 or by email at d-stoffer@garwood.org

