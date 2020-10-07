Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: NJ Man Claims Brother He Hacked Dead Had 'Demons Inside,' Responders Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Two Teens Arrested In Union County Carjacking

Valerie Musson
800 block of Essex Avenue in Linden
800 block of Essex Avenue in Linden Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two teens accused in a Union County carjacking have been arrested, authorities said.

The 17-year-old boys used a stolen car to follow an Audi driver home and order the vehicle from him at gunpoint in early August, Linden police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

The driver had just parked his 2019 Audi S5 on the 800 block of Essex Avenue when the pair pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him, “racked” it and demanded the keys around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, Guenther said.

The teens were identified as suspects after a two-month investigation alongside the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Police, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

They were being held at the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges when they were arrested on charges related to the Aug. 5 incident, Guenther said.

“I am very proud of the incredible work that went on behind-the-scenes to take these violent delinquents off our streets,” Linden police chief David Hart said. “Reducing violent crime is our top priority, and we remain committed to working with our community partners to keep our community safe.”

