Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Police Standoff With Suicidal Rahway Man Ends Peacefully

Cecilia Levine
The incident occurred at an East Cherry Street apartment in Rahway.
The incident occurred at an East Cherry Street apartment in Rahway. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A police standoff with an armed and suicidal man barricaded in a Rahway apartment ended peacefully after nearly two hours Tuesday.

Authorities responded to an East Cherry Street apartment on reports of a man who was possibly suicidal and armed with a gun around 2:30 p.m., Rahway police said.

Officers found the man -- who told police he was armed with a gun and suicidal -- barricaded in his apartment and refusing to come out.

Rahway police got into the apartment and were able to speak to the man, who told them he was sad over the loss of his mom. Police persuaded the man to come outside, and he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The Union County Emergency Response Team was notified and responded to assist with the investigation.

Nearby residents of the surrounding apartment buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

