Police ID Driver Killed In Weekend Union County Crash

Police have identified the Rahway driver killed in a weekend crash in Union County.

Gary O’Neill, 67, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu north on St. George’s Avenue near Stanley Place in Rahway when he veered across the southbound lanes and hit a tree just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, police said in an update.

O’Neill was taken to RWJ Hospital in Rahway, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The north and southbound lanes of Saint George’s Avenue were shut down between West Lake Avenue and West Inman Avenue until around 6:50 p.m. following the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Nicholas Twerdak at (732) 827-2073, send an email to ntwerdak@rahwaypolice.com, or call the Rahway Police Department’s main phone line at (732) 388-1900. Anonymous tips are welcomed.

