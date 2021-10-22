Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Plainfield Man Nabbed In Westfield Armed Home Invasion Sex Assault, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Terence Rhue
Terence Rhue Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

A Plainfield man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman during a home invasion earlier this week in Westfield, authorities said.

Terence Rhue, 22, was armed when he broke into a home near Forest and Longfellow avenues around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro announced Friday.

Authorities released a composite sketch of a suspect on Thursday.

An exhaustive investigation identified Rhue as a suspect. 

He was later arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Union County Special Victims Unit and the Westfield Police Department were assisted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center (R.O.I.C.), and the Plainfield, Scotch Plains and Fanwood police departments,

