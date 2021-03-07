Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: SEEN HER? Former NJ Teacher Reported Missing
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Airlifted In Clark Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Clark police
Clark police Photo Credit: Clark PD Facebook page

A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a car in Clark Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The 85-year-old resident was walking west on the sidewalk in front of Santander Bank when they were struck by a Jetta heading east on Raritan Road, Clark Police Det. Lt. Christian Lott said.

The driver of the Jetta stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick with unknown injuries, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.