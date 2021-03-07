Pedestrian Airlifted In Clark Crash

A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a car in Clark Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The 85-year-old resident was walking west on the sidewalk in front of Santander Bank when they were struck by a Jetta heading east on Raritan Road, Clark Police Det. Lt. Christian Lott said.

The driver of the Jetta stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick with unknown injuries, police said.

