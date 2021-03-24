NJ Man Repays Officer For Lift Home By Hitting Him In Head With Hammer: Report

A 23-year-old North Jersey man who got a lift home from a police officer repaid him by hitting him in the head with a hammer, authorities said.

Officers responded to a Plainfield Avenue business in Scotch Plains last Friday around 8 p.m., where Tyler J. Geissel was found acting unruly, NJ.com says citing local authorities.

Geissel became combative after officers drove him to his Shawnee Path home, police said. There, Geissel grabbed a hammer and struck an officer on the left side of the head, authorities said.

A pair of officers rushed over to help their colleague and arrest Geissel, the outlet reports.

Geissel was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a police officer and a pair of weapons offenses.

Police declined further comment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.