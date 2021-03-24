Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Man Repays Officer For Lift Home By Hitting Him In Head With Hammer: Report

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Scotch Plains Municipal Building
Scotch Plains Municipal Building Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 23-year-old North Jersey man who got a lift home from a police officer repaid him by hitting him in the head with a hammer, authorities said.

Officers responded to a Plainfield Avenue business in Scotch Plains last Friday around 8 p.m., where Tyler J. Geissel was found acting unruly, NJ.com says citing local authorities.

Geissel became combative after officers drove him to his Shawnee Path home, police said. There, Geissel grabbed a hammer and struck an officer on the left side of the head, authorities said.

A pair of officers rushed over to help their colleague and arrest Geissel, the outlet reports.

Geissel was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a police officer and a pair of weapons offenses. 

Police declined further comment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.