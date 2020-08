Multiple people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries after a crash on the NJ Turnpike in Union County Sunday night.

A Jeep and Toyota SUV were collided on the inner roadway of the northbound side near mile post 98.7 in Linden around 10 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Details and circumstances surrounding the crash were under investigation Monday morning.

