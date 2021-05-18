Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Motorcyclist Killed In Fiery Route 1&9 Crash

Cecilia Levine
Elizabeth Firefighters FMBA Local 9
Elizabeth Firefighters FMBA Local 9 Photo Credit: Elizabeth Firefighters FMBA Local 9

A motorcyclist died in a fiery crash in Elizabeth Tuesday night.

The motorcycle was fully involved in flames in the median at 1170 Spring St. (Route 1&9), responders told Daily Voice.

Police performed CPR on the victim, who had been ejected from his bike while riding southbound, sources said. 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the roadway remained closed for investigation, responders said.

The crash occurred several feet from where a woman was struck and killed while trying to cross Monday night.

