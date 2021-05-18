Motorcyclist Killed In Fiery Route 1&9 Crash

A motorcyclist died in a fiery crash in Elizabeth Tuesday night.

The motorcycle was fully involved in flames in the median at 1170 Spring St. (Route 1&9), responders told Daily Voice.

Police performed CPR on the victim, who had been ejected from his bike while riding southbound, sources said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the roadway remained closed for investigation, responders said.

The crash occurred several feet from where a woman was struck and killed while trying to cross Monday night.

