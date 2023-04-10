Motorcyclist Injured In Turnpike Crash

A motorcyclist was hurt after crashing on the New Jersey Turnpike in Union County on Sunday, April 9.

The crash occurred in Elizabeth on inner roadway milepost 101 around 9:45 p.m., when the motorcyclist lost control while traveling southbound on the turnpike, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Marchan said. The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.