Motorcyclist Injured In Turnpike Crash

Sam Barron
New Jersey State Police after a motorcyclist crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike in Union County.
A motorcyclist was hurt after crashing on the New Jersey Turnpike in Union County on Sunday, April 9.

The crash occurred in Elizabeth on inner roadway milepost 101 around 9:45 p.m., when the motorcyclist lost control while traveling southbound on the turnpike, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan. 

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Marchan said. The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

