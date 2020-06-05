Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: ‘Killer' Hornets Aren’t Here, Experts At Rutgers Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Middlesex Man, 39, Dies In Plainfield Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
W. Fourth Street and Clinton Avenue in Plainfield
W. Fourth Street and Clinton Avenue in Plainfield Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 39-year-old Middlesex man died in a Plainfield crash, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and W. Fourth Street around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, Plainfield police said in a release.

The victim was transported life-threatening injuries to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

No further details were being released and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information can contact Detective John Franklin of the Plainfield Police Department at 908-753-3696.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.