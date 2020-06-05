Middlesex Man, 39, Dies In Plainfield Crash

A 39-year-old Middlesex man died in a Plainfield crash, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and W. Fourth Street around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, Plainfield police said in a release.

The victim was transported life-threatening injuries to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

No further details were being released and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information can contact Detective John Franklin of the Plainfield Police Department at 908-753-3696.

