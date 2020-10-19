Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Charged In Linden Bar Stabbing Released

Cecilia Levine
Carrington Harrell
Carrington Harrell Photo Credit: Facebook photo Carrington Harrell

A Linden man accused of stabbing a 45-year-old victim in the chest outside of a local bar earlier this month was charged then released by police, authorities said Monday.

Officers responding to Mike's Tavern on Roselle Street found the victim outside with a stab wound in the chest around 10:40 p.m. Oct. 9, Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

The victim was taken to the Trinitas Regional Medical Center with the non life-threatening injury, and Carrington Harrell, 50, was identified as a suspect.

Harrell's description was broadcast to local authorities, and he was arrested a short time latery in Roselle without incident, Guenther said.

“Good police work and cooperation from the public are essential to timely arrests like this,” Linden Police Chief David Hart said. “Together we will take these violent criminals off our streets and restore a sense of security in our neighborhoods.”

