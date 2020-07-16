Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man, 64, Pinned By Fallen Car In Plainfield

Breaking News: Authorities: Ex-Con Who Fought Police Over Officer's Gun Injures Six In NJ Turnpike DUI Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man, 64, Pinned By Fallen Car In Plainfield

Plainfield Rescue Squad
Plainfield Rescue Squad Photo Credit: Plainfield Rescue Squad Facebook

A 64-year-old man was hospitalized life-threatening injuries after being pinned under a car in Plainfield, authorities said.

The man had been working on a car on Emerson Avenue, when it fell off the left, crushing him around 7 p.m., initial reports say.

The Plainfield Police Criminal Investigation Bureau continues is investigating, Plainfield Police Director Lisa Burgess said.

Anyone with information, please contact Detective Robert Alcantara of the Plainfield Police Department at 908-753-3360.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

