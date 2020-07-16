Man, 64, Pinned By Fallen Car In Plainfield

A 64-year-old man was hospitalized life-threatening injuries after being pinned under a car in Plainfield, authorities said.

The man had been working on a car on Emerson Avenue, when it fell off the left, crushing him around 7 p.m., initial reports say.

The Plainfield Police Criminal Investigation Bureau continues is investigating, Plainfield Police Director Lisa Burgess said.

Anyone with information, please contact Detective Robert Alcantara of the Plainfield Police Department at 908-753-3360.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.