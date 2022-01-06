Contact Us
Union Daily Voice
Linden Woman Stole $350K In Years-Long Medicaid Fraud Scheme: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Leslie K. Lassen
Leslie K. Lassen Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

A 39-year-old Linden woman was arrested on accusations she stole nearly $350,000 through bogus Medicaid claims, authorities said.

Leslie K. Lassen filed numerous falsified documents with Medicaid in which she under-reported her household income between January 2015 and December 2019, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced.

In June 2020, the Prosecutor’s Office received a trip from the New Jersey Medicaid Fraud Division pertaining to the theft of Medicaid funds by Lassen, said Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Spagnoli, who is handling the case. 

Based upon those bogus submissions, Lassen stole nearly $350,000 in public funds that she wasn’t entitled to, authorities said.

Lassen was charged May 23, 2022 with one count of second-degree theft and two counts of third-degree tampering with records in connection with the scheme.

