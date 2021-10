A Linden Volkswagen dealership was destroyed by an early-morning fire Friday.

A garage of the business, located at 900 E. Elizabeth Avenue, was consumed by flames and heavy smoke condition around 6:35 a.m., local police said.

The business was not open at the time and no injuries are reported.

Union County Fire Mutual Aid was activated, and firefighters were still actively battling as of 8 a.m.

Three alarms were called.

