Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Linden Police Officer, Pickup Driver Seriously Injured In Crash With Utility Truck

Cecilia Levine
Linden EMS
Linden EMS Photo Credit: Linden EMS Facebook

A Linden police officer and pickup truck driver were hospitalized with serious injuries in a Tuesday morning crash, authorities said.

The police car, a 2018 Ford Explorer, collided with a 2017 Freightlier utility truck, which hit a 2004 F-150 pickup on impact around 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of  S. Wood Ave & 19th St., Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

The pickup truck driver and the officer were taken to Newark University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the utility truck was transported to RWJBH Rahway Hospital with minor injuries, Guenther said.

Two parked vehicles were also involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Union County Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Ofc. Vic Burisch at (908) 654-9800

