Linden Man Struck By Jeep While Crossing Street

A Linden man was taken to the hospital Friday evening after being struck by an SUV, authorities said.

The 59-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a 2020 Jeep Cherokee that was heading south on N. Stiles Street around 5:45 p.m., Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

The victim was transported to Newark University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, 27-year-old Linden man, was not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Inv. John Halkias at (908) 474-8505.

