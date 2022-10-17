Irvington Man Shot Dead In Union

A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed in Union over the weekend, authorities said.

Emmanuelle Florestal was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 2000 block of Morris Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. There was no indication that this incident is related to a previous shooting that took place in Union the day before.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force and the Union Police Department are actively investigating both cases.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting on Saturday night or the homicide on Sunday should contact Sergeant Lamar Hartfield at 908-451-1873, Detective Melvin Rogers 908-259-2030 or Union Police Department’s Detective Christopher Connors at 908-851-5066.

