Driver Runs Red Light, 54-Year-Old Woman Dies In Route 1&9 Crash

Cecilia Levine
Elizabeth police
Elizabeth police Photo Credit: Elizabeth PD

A 54-year-old woman died in a crash on Route 1&9 over the weekend after a car ran a red light, officials confirmed.

The Elizabeth woman was rushed to Trinitas Regional Medical Center after the 11:30 a.m. collision at Fairmount and Spring streets Sunday, city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.

The victim's name was not released.

It was not clear which vehicle failed to stop at the traffic signal. The other driver remained at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported, both vehicles were only occupied by the drivers.

The crash remains under investigation and witnesses can contact Officer Brian McDonough @ 908-558-2066 or bmcdonough@elizabethnj.org

