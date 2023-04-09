Did Easter Sunday Elizabeth Fire Start In Home That Burned Down In 2022?

A fire that ripped through four Elizabeth home Easter Sunday may have started in one that burned down in January 2022, sources say.

Firefighters responding to the scene found flames shooting from a home on the 100 block of Jaques Street around 5:40 p.m.

The house at 167 Jacques St. burned down in 2022, and according to witnesses who spoke to abc7, the Sunday, April 9 blaze may have started there.

The blaze had reached five alarms by 7 p.m., and was placed under control at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.