Crews Battle Elizabeth House Fire

Fire crews were quick to douse a blaze that broke out at an Elizabeth home Friday morning.

Firefighters and EMS crews responded to 338 Bond St. — a two-and-a-half story home — and found flames showing from one side, according to initial reports.

Crews made quick work of the fire after stretching three lines and combating exposure issues, the report said.

EMS crews responded to a working Structure fire this morning on Bond St S3, EMS 7, UC EMS A9, Union EMS and Medic 41 on... Posted by Friends of Elizabeth NJ EMS locals 87 & 309 on Friday, May 14, 2021

No injuries were reported, though one family was displaced as a result of the fire, a source told Daily Voice.

Additional details were not immediately available.

