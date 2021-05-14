Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Crews Battle Elizabeth House Fire

Valerie Musson
Fire crews were quick to douse a blaze that broke out at an Elizabeth home Friday morning.
Fire crews were quick to douse a blaze that broke out at an Elizabeth home Friday morning. Photo Credit: Friends of Elizabeth NJ EMS locals 87 & 309 via Facebook

Fire crews were quick to douse a blaze that broke out at an Elizabeth home Friday morning.

Firefighters and EMS crews responded to 338 Bond St. — a two-and-a-half story home — and found flames showing from one side, according to initial reports.

Crews made quick work of the fire after stretching three lines and combating exposure issues, the report said.

No injuries were reported, though one family was displaced as a result of the fire, a source told Daily Voice.

Additional details were not immediately available.

