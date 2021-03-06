‘Tragic Loss:’ Support Surges For Family Of Elizabeth Mom, 34, Found Dead In Parking Garage

Support is surging for the family of an Elizabeth mother of two who was found dead in a Hoboken parking garage earlier this week.

Jazzlynn Teron, 34, was found unresponsive at the Hudson Street garage on Second Street just after 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Her official cause of death was pending an autopsy, officials said.

“We unexpectedly had a tragic loss in our family,” reads a GoFundMe launched Wednesday by Tianna Ross.

More than $5,000 had been donated in less than 24 hours with proceeds funding Teron’s funeral expenses.

Additional donations will be used to support Teron’s two sons ages 7 and 16.

“[A] vibrant mother of two has departed leaving a void that will never be filled,” Ross writes. “Any help would be appreciated.”

