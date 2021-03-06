Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Breaking News: Amazon Inks Lease On Massive North Jersey 'Last Mile' Delivery Center
‘Tragic Loss:’ Support Surges For Family Of Elizabeth Mom, 34, Found Dead In Parking Garage

Valerie Musson
Support is surging for the family of an Elizabeth mother of two who was found dead in a Hoboken parking garage earlier this week.
Jazzlynn Teron, 34, was found unresponsive at the Hudson Street garage on Second Street just after 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Her official cause of death was pending an autopsy, officials said.

“We unexpectedly had a tragic loss in our family,” reads a GoFundMe launched Wednesday by Tianna Ross.

More than $5,000 had been donated in less than 24 hours with proceeds funding Teron’s funeral expenses.

Additional donations will be used to support Teron’s two sons ages 7 and 16.

“[A] vibrant mother of two has departed leaving a void that will never be filled,” Ross writes. “Any help would be appreciated.”

Click here to view/donate to 'Jazzlynn Teron's Funeral' on GoFundMe.

