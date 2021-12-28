Support Surging For Toddler Who Lost Dad In Parkway Crash Week Before Christmas

Support is on the rise for a toddler who lost his loving father in a fiery Garden State Parkway crash just a week before Christmas.

Scotch Plains resident Fabrice Deryce, aka “Fab,” 34, was pronounced dead after crashing into several objects and a concrete cantilever overhead sign support in Tinton Falls on Dec. 18, DailyVoice.com reported.

Deryce was remembered as a devoted father who “lit up any room he walked into,” according to a GoFundMe launched for his young son, Cameron.

“Fab had a special bond with many people, but the most special of those was his bond with his 2-year-old son Cameron,” reads the campaign, organized by Alicia Presley.

“Anyone who had the opportunity to watch Fab with his son can tell you how much Fab loved Cameron and how special their relationship was.”

Nearly $2,500 had been raised in less than 24 hours for Deryce’s son, as well as his wife, Denayah.

“Fab worked extremely hard to provide for his family and ensure they were well taken care of,” Presley writes. “Now, his wife Denayah is left to care for their son on her own.”

“…Please consider contributing to a fund for Cameron's future. We want to honor Fab by ensuring that Cameron has opportunities to do whatever he sets his mind to in the future.”

Deryce’s private celebration of life will be held Dec. 29 via Zoom.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Future Fund for Cameron in Loving Memory of Fab’ on GoFundMe.

