Rahway Mom Shavon Lopez Dies Suddenly, 33

Support was surging for a pair of young Rahway brothers mourning the sudden loss of their 33-year-old mom.

Shavon Lopez died suddenly on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her obituary and a GoFundMe campaign.

Shavon sacrificed nearly everything for her sons, Amari and Liam, those who knew her said.

"Shavon always wanted to share and bring the family together," her obituary reads.

"Somethings I felt as if she would put everyone first and not tend to herself. She always wanted what was best for her kids and worked so her to provide and give them nothing but the best life she could give."

"As a single mom to two young boys, she worked so hard to give them more than just the minimum, but the best she possibly can," reads the GoFundMe page started by her sister.

"She truly loved her boys and did everything for them. She worked so hard to provide a great life and future for them. She wanted everyone to be happy and she would give her last to just about anybody."

