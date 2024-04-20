Vaccaro's Bakery in Clark's last day in business will be Sunday, April 21, the owners announced on Facebook.

"It has been an incredible journey, filled with sweet memories and cherished moments shared with each and every one of you," owners Vinny and Eileen Vaccaro said.

"The decision to close comes with mixed emotions, but it is time for us, the owners, to embark on a new chapter in our lives. As we retire, we reflect on the joy and satisfaction this bakery has brought us over the years."

The Clarkton Drive bakery dates back to the 1930s when Ralph Vaccaro opened Washington Street Bakery in the Italian district of Elizabeth, just after immigrating to the U.S. from Italy, the bakery's website says.

Washington Street Bakery closed in 1954, and Ralph opened Vaccaro's Bakery with his son Vincent in Colonia. Vincent and his wife Catherine took over when Ralph retired, and their son, Vinny, and his now-wife Eileen opened a second location in Clark.

The Colonia location closed in 2009 and now, the Clark one will, too.

"So very sad to lose our amazing neighbors," Deli King Clark wrote on the post. "Nothing but the best of luck and well wishes on this new chapter. An amazing run with amazing people."

"I have the best memories of this bakery," another said. "Best crumb buns in the world and a staple at many family reunions. All the way from Chicago! It’ll be missed."

