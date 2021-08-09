Cranford Mom Magdalena Janucik Dies, 43

A Cranford mother died unexpectedly at home on Aug. 28. She was 43.

Born in Bialystok, Poland, Magdalena Z. Janucik came to the United States in 2004 and lived in Linden, NJ before settling in Cranford four years ago, her obituary says.

She was remembered as a "caring, hardworking woman who loved her only daughter so much," according to a GoFundMe in her name.

Over $7,700 had been raised on the fundraiser as of Wednesday afternoon. The funds collected are intended to go into a savings account for her daughter Nicole to use as financial needs arise or when she turns 18, organizer Ula Ula wrote.

Just before her death, Janucik worked as a toll collector on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to her obit.

She was predeceased by her father, Boguslaw Zaman.

She is survived by her mother, Maria Jolanta Pilimon Zaman, her husband, Konrad Janucik; her daughter, Nicole Janucik; her paternal grandmother, Helena Zaman; her brother, Maciej Zaman; her nephew, Marcel Zaman and various friends, neighbors, and co-workers.

Memorial services were held on Sept. 3 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus R.C. Church in Linden.

