Snow hasn't quite started falling in North Jersey but several districts are already set to open late.

Cecilia Levine
The National Weather Service is calling for between 4 and 6 inches of snow for much of North Jersey Monday, Jan. 15.

The snow is expected to become a wintry mix Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, making for a slippery commute. The following districts have announced delayed openings:

  • Bergenfield
  • Boonton
  • Cliffside Park
  • Clifton
  • Cresskill
  • Dumont
  • Elmwood Park
  • Fair Lawn
  • Florham Park
  • Franklin Lakes
  • Hopatcong
  • Lafayette
  • Lenape Valley
  • Lyndhurst
  • Mahwah
  • Maywood
  • Montville
  • Morristown
  • New Milford
  • Newton
  • Paramus
  • Parsippany-Troy Hills
  • Ramsey
  • Randolph
  • Ridgewood
  • Rockaway
  • Roxbury
  • Saddle Brook
  • Saddle River
  • Stanhope
  • Sussex/Wantage
  • Tenafly
  • Vernon
  • Wayne
  • Wyckoff

This is a developing story. Email clevine@dailyvoice.com with tips.

