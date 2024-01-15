The National Weather Service is calling for between 4 and 6 inches of snow for much of North Jersey Monday, Jan. 15.
The snow is expected to become a wintry mix Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, making for a slippery commute. The following districts have announced delayed openings:
- Bergenfield
- Boonton
- Cliffside Park
- Clifton
- Cresskill
- Dumont
- Elmwood Park
- Fair Lawn
- Florham Park
- Franklin Lakes
- Hopatcong
- Lafayette
- Lenape Valley
- Lyndhurst
- Mahwah
- Maywood
- Montville
- Morristown
- New Milford
- Newton
- Paramus
- Parsippany-Troy Hills
- Ramsey
- Randolph
- Ridgewood
- Rockaway
- Roxbury
- Saddle Brook
- Saddle River
- Stanhope
- Sussex/Wantage
- Tenafly
- Vernon
- Wayne
- Wyckoff
This is a developing story. Email clevine@dailyvoice.com with tips.
