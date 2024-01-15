The National Weather Service is calling for between 4 and 6 inches of snow for much of North Jersey Monday, Jan. 15.

The snow is expected to become a wintry mix Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, making for a slippery commute. The following districts have announced delayed openings:

Bergenfield

Boonton

Cliffside Park

Clifton

Cresskill

Dumont

Elmwood Park

Fair Lawn

Florham Park

Franklin Lakes

Hopatcong

Lafayette

Lenape Valley

Lyndhurst

Mahwah

Maywood

Montville

Morristown

New Milford

Newton

Paramus

Parsippany-Troy Hills

Ramsey

Randolph

Ridgewood

Rockaway

Roxbury

Saddle Brook

Saddle River

Stanhope

Sussex/Wantage

Tenafly

Vernon

Wayne

Wyckoff

This is a developing story. Email clevine@dailyvoice.com with tips.

