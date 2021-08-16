Contact Us
News

Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Union County

Valerie Musson
ACME on Kenilworth Blvd. in Kenilworth
ACME on Kenilworth Blvd. in Kenilworth Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Union County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Friday’s drawing was sold at ACME on Kenilworth Blvd. in Kenilworth, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 17, 21, 35, 40, and 53. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $242 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, August 17.

