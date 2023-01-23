Videographer Killed In Union County Crash

A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday, on Route 22 in Mountainside.

Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.

Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in a 1996 Mercedes Benz, police said.

The crash occurred across from an AMC movie theater near the Springfield border where the highway curves, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Mountainside police Det. Ryan Carr at 908-232-8100.

Damon was a photographer and videographer, according to his Facebook page. Originally from Timmonsville, SC, he studied at Rutgers University, his Facebook page shows.

