Residents: Union Apartment Works To Control Sewage Being Pumped Into Storm Drains

The local health and public works departments were at a Union County apartment complex controlling sewage that was being pumped into local water sources, residents told Daily Voice.

Areas around the Mill Run Apartments were cordoned off as officials were apparently told to clean up immediately, residents said.

Sewage was being pumped onto the complex's property, storm drains and communal areas, sources said.

An area in parking lot H off of Walker Avenue appeared to be the source of the problem.

Workers remained at the scene as of noon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.