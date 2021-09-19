Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot soared to $304 million, while Mega Million's jackpot for the Friday drawing was nearing $300 million.
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot soared to $304 million, while Mega Million's jackpot for the Friday drawing was nearing $300 million. Photo Credit: Jon Craig

A $1 million Powerball ticket was Saturday's drawing was sold in New Jersey.

The retailer was not immediately announced.

The million-dollar ticket wins the second-tier prize, but no one in the US won the top-tier prize of $457 million.

No one across the country won the top prize as the jackpot for the next drawing Wednesday jumped to $472 million with a cash option of $342 million.

The winning numbers from Saturday night's drawing were 5, 36, 39, 45, and 57. The Powerball drawn was 11 with a Power Play of 2X.

