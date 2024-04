Teshawn Campbell's crime spree occurred between May and Sept. 2023, Capt. Christopher Guenther of the Linden Police Department said. Campbell stole more than $40,000 worth of merchandise and caused over $13,000 in damage during the burglaries, Guenther said.

Campbell, who was charged with six counts of burglary, along with theft and weapons offenses, remains in custody at the Middlesex County Jail, Guenther said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.