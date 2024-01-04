New Forecast Map: 7 Inches Of Snow Could Fall In Parts Of NJ This Weekend

The National Weather Service's Mount Holly office released a new forecast map on Thursday, Jan. 4 — two days before heavy snow is expected to make its debut after nearly two years in the Northeast.

The map says parts of Sussex County, particularly Wantage, and the Poconos could see between six and eight inches of snow.

The Allentown/Reading areas could see between three and four inches; areas around Morristown, Flemington, and Trenton could see up to two inches; while the Paramus, Newark, and Hoboken areas will likely only get an inch, maybe two, the NWS map shows.

In western New Jersey, precipitation will fall initially as snow, particularly in the zone between I-95 and I-78, however, snow may change to a wintry mix of sleet and rain on Saturday evening, Jan. 6.

Coastal flooding is likely along the Jersey Shore, which may not see any snow at all.

