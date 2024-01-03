Another Impactful Storm To Follow Snowy Weekend In Northeast: Forecasters

But some weather maps show parts of the Northeast will get only rain, and no snow at all, noting a another impactful storm could be coming mid-week next week, AccuWeather reports.

The storm coming Saturday, Jan. 6 will move northeast from the Gulf Coast toward the mid-Atlantic between 12 and 1 p.m., according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service.

In fact, flurries could fall Wednesday evening, Jan. 3, coating central Virginia and Southern Maryland with an inch of snow come Thursday, Jan. 4, the NWS said.

Weather maps from AccuWeather show the storm moving into New Jersey as snow, ice, and rain, and into Pennsylvania as almost entirely snow. Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly throughout the day, especially for states across New England, and much of upstate New York, weather maps show.

South Jersey, Southern Maryland, and Virginia could see only rain, on the other hand, which will taper off during the night Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Central Pennsylvania could see up to a foot of snow when all is said and done Sunday evening, Jan. 7. See weather map above for snow totals.

A more severe storm organizing over the central states come Monday, Jan. 8 (see above) is expected to be even worse as it moves toward the Northeast mid-week, bringing heavy thunderstorms and strong winds.

