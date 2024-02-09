New Footage Shows Driver Flipping Box Truck After 50-Mile NJ Turnpike Pursuit

The truck, operated by Joel Espinal, of New York, NY, is seen crossing over the grassy median separating the inner and outer roadways near milepost 101.4 in Elizabeth, New Jersey State Police Detective I Jeffrey Lebron.

The Penske truck overturns sending a cloud of dust into the air, as troopers converge on the vehicle. Espinal and his passenger, Maiky JustoGarcia, 19, of New York, were both arrested.

The truck was first spotted in Mount Laurel at milepost 35, and fled multiple attempts of a motor vehicle stop, police said. The vehicle had originally been wanted for fleeing a motor vehicle stop in Delaware, police said.

