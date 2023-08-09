Man Arrested Following Backyard Foot Pursuit: Linden PD

At noon, police responded to the 200 block of Grand St. and learned Kyeshon Downer pointed at a rifle at another man and was still inside the home with a small child, officers said.

Police surrounded the home and Union County S.W.A.T. was dispatched to the scene, officers said. Police determined Downer had fled the home and were able to remove the child, officers said.

Police continued to hunt for Downer and were able to apprehend him in a backyard on the 1200 block of Passaic Avenue, officers said. They were unable to recover the weapon, police said.

Downer was charged with aggravated assault in the third degree, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree and making terroristic threats in the third degree, police said. He was remanded to Union County Jail pending a court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.