Linden Warehouse Shooter Busted With Loaded Handgun In Newark: Police

Daniel Corprew is believed to have shot a 43-year-old man from Elizabeth at Maximum Quality Foods on Tremley Point Road multiple times around 6 a.m., Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said. He was treated on scene and transported to Newark University Hospital in critical condition.

Corprew fled the scene but was identified as the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was arrested during a motor vehicle stop by Newark police at approximately 1:30 p.m. A stolen handgun was recovered during the arrest, Guenther said.

He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault and associated weapons related crimes. Corprew is also charged as a certain persons prohibited from possessing a weapon, a crime if the second-degree.

He was committed to the Essex County Jail pending an appearance in Superior Court.

