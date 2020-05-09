Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Lifestyle

Top-Rated Union County Brunch Spots Make Mother's Day Happen At Home

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A breakfast burger from &Grain in Garwood
A breakfast burger from &Grain in Garwood Photo Credit: &Grain

Mother's Day won't be the same for many this year, with restaurants closed for dining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But several Union County eateries are happy to make it happen at home.

These are the highest-rated Bergen County brunch spots, according to Yelp -- and they could all really use some support!

Cranford Station House : Choose from a variety of omelets, French toast, pancakes, burgers and more.

Urban Griddle, Elizabeth: Pair a Bloody Mary or spiked OJ with a fig and yogurt bowl, bacon hash and eggs, multigrain avocado toast and more.

Westfield Station Cafe: Located right across from the train station, the cafe will ready all of your breakfast and lunch favorites to-go.

Cafe 401 & Grill, Union : How about some fresh-squeezed orange juice with a bagel or a breakfast sandwich? This family-owned eatery is still in business. Click here for the full menu.

&Grain, Garwood: &Grain has been feeding healthcare workers on the frontlines of coronavirus at Overlook Hospital. The takeout menu includes old fashioned oats, baked French toast, Nutella and banana sandwiches, quiches, breads and pastries and so much more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.