Top-Rated Union County Brunch Spots Make Mother's Day Happen At Home

Mother's Day won't be the same for many this year, with restaurants closed for dining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But several Union County eateries are happy to make it happen at home.

These are the highest-rated Bergen County brunch spots, according to Yelp -- and they could all really use some support!

Cranford Station House : Choose from a variety of omelets, French toast, pancakes, burgers and more.

Urban Griddle, Elizabeth: Pair a Bloody Mary or spiked OJ with a fig and yogurt bowl, bacon hash and eggs, multigrain avocado toast and more.

Westfield Station Cafe: Located right across from the train station, the cafe will ready all of your breakfast and lunch favorites to-go.

Cafe 401 & Grill, Union : How about some fresh-squeezed orange juice with a bagel or a breakfast sandwich? This family-owned eatery is still in business. Click here for the full menu.

&Grain, Garwood: &Grain has been feeding healthcare workers on the frontlines of coronavirus at Overlook Hospital. The takeout menu includes old fashioned oats, baked French toast, Nutella and banana sandwiches, quiches, breads and pastries and so much more.

