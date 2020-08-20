These 10 Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Union County

We've seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Union County?

The newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com grade each municipality based on quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and more.

Westfield came in at No. 1 and earned an A+ overall, despite a B in housing and B+ in crime and safety.

Here are the top 10 places to live in Union County.

10. Garwood

9. Mountainside

8. Springfield

7. Scotch Plains

6. Cranford

5. Fanwood

4. Berkeley Heights

3. Summit

2. New Providence

1. Westfield

