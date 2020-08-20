Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
These 10 Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Union County

Cecilia Levine
This home at 10 Hawthorn Dr., in Westfield is listed for $1.5 million on Zillow.
This home at 10 Hawthorn Dr., in Westfield is listed for $1.5 million on Zillow. Photo Credit: COLDWELL BANKER REALTY - EAST

We've seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Union County?

The newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com grade each municipality based on quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and more.

Westfield came in at No. 1 and earned an A+ overall, despite a B in housing and B+ in crime and safety.

Here are the top 10 places to live in Union County.

  • 10. Garwood
  • 9. Mountainside
  • 8. Springfield
  • 7. Scotch Plains
  • 6. Cranford
  • 5. Fanwood
  • 4. Berkeley Heights
  • 3. Summit
  • 2. New Providence
  • 1. Westfield

Click here for the full list.

