These 10 Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Union County

We've seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Union County?
The newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com grade each municipality based on quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and more.
Westfield came in at No. 1 and earned an A+ overall, despite a B in housing and B+ in crime and safety.
Here are the top 10 places to live in Union County.
- 10. Garwood
- 9. Mountainside
- 8. Springfield
- 7. Scotch Plains
- 6. Cranford
- 5. Fanwood
- 4. Berkeley Heights
- 3. Summit
- 2. New Providence
- 1. Westfield
