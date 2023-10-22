Large Scale Search Launched For Missing Girl, 14, In Watchung Reservation (Developing)

Sophia Hetrick,14, was last seen wearing a pink top, white shorts, and has long blond hair with pink headphones, Union County officials said.

Sophia is a high-functioning girl with autism and was reported missing while hiking with her family in the Loop Recreation area of the reservation, authorities said.

The New Jersey State Police have deployed a helicopter equipped with special night vision technology to aid in the search, and it will be operational throughout the night.

"We want to emphasize that there is no immediate threat to safety," police said. "We request that you check your sheds and open garage areas.

A visible presence of first responders searching in yards and wooded areas is expected throughout the night until Sophia is located.

"We ask that you keep your outdoor lights on and promptly call your local police department or 911 if you have any information that may assist in her location," county officials said.

